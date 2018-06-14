UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

(Adds company news and futures)

June 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 24 points at 7,679 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.46 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it would cut 4,600 jobs primarily in the UK as part of a plan to simplify its business and save 400 million pounds ($536 million) per year by the end of 2020.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that its two-drug treatment for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, met its main goal in late stage studies.

* MAJESTIC WINE: British wine retailer Majestic Wine reported full-year revenue growth of 2.3 percent to 476.1 million pounds on Thursday, mainly driven by its independent winemaking business Naked Wines, but warned the UK market will remain challenging.

* N BROWN GROUP: British clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Thursday it was looking to close about 20 stores as visitor numbers have dwindled.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said on Thursday it was setting up its latest global business services hub in the Polish capital of Warsaw, in the latest hit to London’s status as Europe’s premier financial centre.

* WILLIAM HILL: U.S. sports teams are clamouring for sponsorship deals with British bookmaker William Hill PLC as legal sports betting starts to take off in the United States, the chief executive of the company’s American division Joseph Asher said.

* COMCAST: Comcast said it intended to pursue its $30 billion acquisition of Sky Plc in parallel with its Fox bid. Comcast offered $65 billion to lure Twenty-First Century Fox Inc away from a merger with Walt Disney Co.

* MYLAN: Mylan NV said on Wednesday that U.S. health regulators were unable to approve its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair for the second time, as they found “minor deficiencies” in the treatment.

* SKY: British broadcaster Sky and sports media group Perform won the rights to screen Italy’s top-flight Serie A football matches until 2021 for more than 973 million euros ($1.2 billion) a season, Italy’s soccer league chairman said.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Wednesday it is investigating the cyber attack on the mobile phone and electricals retailer Dixons Carphone.

* SHELL: Italy’s Supreme Court threw out an appeal from Shell and four former Shell managers to stymie a corruption trial that has also involved Eni’s chief executive.

* WPP: Angry WPP shareholders rebelled on Wednesday at an annual meeting dominated by differences over the departure of the advertising firm’s former chief executive Martin Sorrell.

* RBS: Britain’s markets watchdog said it expected to complete its enforcement investigation into alleged mistreatment by Royal Bank of Scotland of small business customers by the end of next month.

* OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output and a decline in China’s refining activity, although strong fuel consumption in the United States and a drop in its crude inventories provided the market with some support.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve forecast a slightly faster pace of interest rate hikes this year, although lingering worries over trade tensions between Washington and Beijing prevented steeper losses.

* EX-DIVS: 3I Group, Mediclinic, NMC Health, Persimmon, Severn Trent, WPP will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index ended flat at 7,703.71 on Wednesday as a weaker pound supported export-oriented shares, helping offset a fall in Just Eat on fresh competition worries and weaker energy stocks.

