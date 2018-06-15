UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures down 0.22 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain’s Rolls-Royce said that problems with its Trent 1000 engine which has grounded some planes could cost it an extra 100 million pounds this year, but it was sticking to guidance as it had plans to offset those costs.

* GLENCORE: Miner and commodities trader Glencore has settled its Congo mining dispute with two companies associated with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler by agreeing to pay royalties in a currency other than U.S. dollars, Glencore said on Friday.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree Plc reported an 11 percent rise in gross profit for the first half of 2018 on Friday, helped by continued strength in its continental European operations.

* BHP: BHP on Thursday approved spending $2.9 billion to develop its Western Australian South Flank iron ore project in the central Pilbara, and said the quality of the mineral would raise the overall grade of its regional output.

* BT: Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said it was concerned by the involvement of broadband and mobile provider BT Group Plc in developing the strategic plans of its networks business Openreach, despite splitting the operations.

* CRH: Construction company CRH Plc agreed to divest facilities in three states in order to win U.S. antitrust approval to buy Ash Grove Cement Co, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish subsidiary Ulster Bank is to issue tens of millions of euros in refunds after overcharging business customers on interest payments, the bank said on Wednesday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent higher at 7,765.79 on Friday, after the European Central Bank signalled interest rates would remain steady through next summer, easing investors’ concerns about tightening monetary policy.

