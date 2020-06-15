UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points lower at 6,060 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 2.59% ahead of cash markets open.

* METRO BANK: British challenger bank Metro Bank is in exclusive talks to buy Retail Money, owner of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter, though discussions are at an early stage, it said in response to media speculation.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree reported a 7% fall in half-year net fees, as the novel coronavirus outbreak forced businesses around the world to put a freeze on hiring activity.

* BP: BP will incur an up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl forecast a 6% rise in revenue for the first half of the year.

* HAMMERSON: London-based mall operator Hammerson said it appointed rival Land Securities’ former chief executive officer, Robert Noel, as its non-executive chair, replacing David Tyler.

* OIL: Oil fell more than 2%, extending losses from last week, as new coronavirus infections hit China and the United States.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after posting their best week since early April as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing cut investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Friday, as battered cyclical shares rose, but overall gains were slim as sentiment was subdued after the country reported a record economic contraction in April.

