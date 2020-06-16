UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

(Adds company news items and futures) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 155 points higher at 6,219 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 2.33% ahead of cash markets open.

* GREGGS: British baker Greggs confirmed plans to reopen 800 shops for takeaway only on June 18.

* DE LA RUE: Banknote printer De La Rue said Britain’s Serious Fraud Office had closed an investigation into “suspected corruption” in the company’s South Sudan business.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said on Tuesday that some of its theatres would reopen in the last week of June and expected all of them to reopen by July.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange will not offer concessions to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is fighting for its survival and has acted lawfully, Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the airline’s owner IAG said on Monday, in a terse response to lawmakers who heavily criticised its treatment of employees.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto PLC has no plans to take full control of its Canadian Arctic diamond mine, which faces closure and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up, court documents show.

* OIL: Oil prices slid on lingering concerns over the threat to fuel demand from the resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world.

* GOLD: Gold rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve widened its program of buying corporate debt to combat the financial toll of the pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.7% on Monday, but recovered from a three-week low hit during the session.

