UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

(Adds company news items and futures.)

June 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,369 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.07% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASHTEAD: Equipment rental company Ashtead Group Plc on Tuesday said full-year profit rose 17%, as its U.S. Sunbelt business benefited from higher demand for industrial gear.

* TELECOM PLUS: Multi-utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday as more customers continued to chose its services despite a price cap put in place by Britain’s energy regulator.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back from multi-week highs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

* OIL: Oil prices were falling for a second day on Tuesday, after more signs that global economic growth is being hit by U.S.-China trade tensions, although losses were limited amid tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks last week.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday as rises in banking shares outweighed the impact of a profit alert from Germany’s Lufthansa on airlines, while UK contractor Kier Group skidded to an all-time low.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)