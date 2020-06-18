UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

(Adds company news items)

June 18 - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures fell 0.53% on Thursday, before cash markets open.

* TESCO: British supermarket group Tesco said it was selling its Polish business for 819 million zlotys ($206.52 million), leaving it focused on the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

* NOVACYT: Healthcare and clinical diagnostics company Novacyt, , whose shares have surged on the back of its COVID-19 testing products, announced the launch of three new products to support testing for the presence of the virus.

* LLOYD’S OF LONDON: The Lloyd’s of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Builder Taylor Wimpey on Thursday raised about 522 million pounds ($655.16 million) in a discounted share sale, about 22 million pounds more than it had planned.

* OIL: Oil prices fell around 1% as a spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus in China and the United States renewed fears that a recovery in fuel demand could stall.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady, with the metal caught between a strengthening U.S. dollar and a pullback in global equities.

* METAL: London copper fell, as rising coronavirus cases in top consumer China’s capital city sparked worries of another round of lockdown.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Wednesday, as a series of upbeat corporate earnings bolstered hopes of an economic recovery.

