UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,627 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.75 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DEBENHAMS: British department store Debenhams warned on profit for the third time in six months on Tuesday, blaming poor trading on increased competitor discounting and weakness in key markets.

* CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita plc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its supplier assessment services business, including Constructionline, to funds affiliated with Warburg Pincus for 160 million pounds ($212 million) in cash.

* FERGUSON: Ferguson Plc, the world’s largest distributor of plumbing and heating products, on Tuesday posted a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by solid demand from U.S. residential markets.

* ASHTEAD: Ashtead Group Plc, which rents out industrial equipment, reported a 17 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in the core North America region.

* DS SMITH: UK-based packaging group DS Smith said on Tuesday it would raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) via a rights issue, with the proceeds to partly fund its acquisition of Spanish rival Europac PYCE.MC for 1.9 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American Plc clinched hundreds of permits this month to explore for copper in a remote part of northern Brazil, Brazilian authorities said, as the growing electric vehicle market and a scarcity of shovel-ready mining projects fuels demand for the metal.

* CAPITA: British outsourcer Capita has been awarded a British Ministry of Defence contract to provide defence workers and firefighters, the Unite union said on Monday.

* BETTER CAPITAL PCC: The British government said it was intervening on grounds of national security in private equity firm Better Capital PCC Ltd’s deal to sell aircraft parts maker Northern Aerospace to Chinese-owned Gardner Aerospace Holdings Ltd.

* KPMG: KPMG, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms, has shown an “unacceptable deterioration” in how it audits top British firms and will be first to undergo special supervision, Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven buying, as an escalating trade spat between the United States and China sparked a sell-off in equity markets.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday on expectations that producer cartel OPEC and key ally Russia will gradually increase output after withholding supplies since 2017.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.03 percent and closed at 7,631.33 points on Monday, as trade tensions between the United States and China kept the pressure on equity markets across Europe, weighing on multinational companies.

