UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.2% ahead of cash market open.

* TESCO: Retailer Tesco said Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart has decided to retire on April 30 next year.

* CARD FACTORY: Card Factory said it was unable to give an outlook for the 2021 financial year and signalled it would reopen slowly.

* MEDICLINIC: Mediclinic International reported a net loss for the full year ended March 31, the company said.

* HOUSE PRICES: Britain’s house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

* GATWICK AIRPORT: A British lawmaker who represents the area that includes Gatwick Airport said he hoped the quarantine plan for international travellers would be reviewed in the next few weeks and scrapped by July 1.

* STIMULUS PACKAGE: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of a coronavirus stimulus package that will be announced in July, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices held on to last session’s more than one-week high on concerns around U.S.-China relations and as rising violent protests in the United States stoked fears of a resurgence in virus cases, while optimism on reopening of economies checked their rise.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, with traders waiting to see whether major producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore up prices at a virtual meeting expected later this week.

* London-listed shares ended higher on Monday as markets took heart from a scaling back of coronavirus restrictions, with consumer stocks among the best performers.

