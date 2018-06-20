UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

(Adds company news items and futures)

June 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,619 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.66 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BERKELEY: London-focussed builder Berkeley posted a better-than-expected 15 percent rise in pretax profit to 935 million pounds ($1.23 billion) but said profitability would fall in 2018/19 by around 30 percent, in line with analyst estimates.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: Legal & General said it would set out a new strategy that aims to deliver operating profit growth of 8 percent to 10 percent per year at its capital markets day, due to kick off later on Wednesday.

* BAE SYSTEMS: The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems PLC a contract for wheeled amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) that transport Marines from ship to shore under hostile conditions, the defense contractor said on Tuesday.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell the Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian private equity fund EMR Capital.

* BOE: Britain’s opposition Labour Party is considering asking the Bank of England to target productivity to help boost the economy if it wins power, in what would be the most radical change to the central bank’s remit in over two decades.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, after slipping to a near six-month low in the previous session, amid a steady dollar and firmer equities.

* OIL: Oil prices recovered some day-earlier losses in Asia on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories and the loss of storage capacity in oil producer Libya.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.4 percent at 7,603 points on Tuesday, as shares fell on a global selloff prompted by fears of a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China, and disappointing domestic corporate news including a profit warning by Debenhams.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)