UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,427 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.29% ahead of the cash market open.

* VIVO ENERGY: African fuel retailer Vivo Energy Plc said on Thursday it would form a joint venture with KFC’s East African franchise owner to accelerate the roll-out of restaurants in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, Britain’s biggest seller of electricals and mobile phones, reported a 22% fall in full-year profit, reflecting a tough mobile phone market, and warned of another big fall in the current year.

* DUNELM: Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said it expected outturn for the financial year 2019 to be ahead of its previous expectations, with pretax profit in the range of 124 million pounds to 126 million pounds ($157.46 million-$160.05 million).

* N BROWN: British fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc said on Thursday its first-quarter total revenue fell 3.8%, hurt by a decline in product revenue in a challenging retail market.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has kicked off the sale of some consumer health brands as it seeks to raise about 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) before pressing ahead with a spinoff of its consumer healthcare business, sources told Reuters.

* BP: A BP drilling rig reached its destination in the North Sea on Wednesday after 11 days of delays due to Greenpeace protests over climate change, the activist group said.

* GOLD: Gold prices surged as much as 1.8% to their highest in more than five years on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower.

* OIL: Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected and as OPEC and other producers finally agreed a date for a meeting to discuss output cuts.

* EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Land Securities and United Utilities will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index dipped 0.5% on Wednesday, weighed down by miners after Rio Tinto cut its forecast for shipments from an Australian region, while sterling’s gains ahead of Bank of England meeting dragged down exporters.

