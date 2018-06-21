UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

(Adds company news items and futures)

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 49 points higher at 7,676 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, the troubled British electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Thursday reported a 24 percent slump in annual profit, as expected, and said it would take time to turnaround the group’s performance in a tough market.

* CHEMRING: Defence contractor Chemring Group Plc on Thursday reported a 5.2 percent rise in six-month operating profit and said it sees more benefits from increased U.S. defence spending.

* SAGA: Saga Plc, which recently overhauled its travel business, said on Thursday it traded in line with the company’s expectations for the four months to May 31.

* BP: Australia’s largest supermarket operator Woolworths Group Ltd cancelled a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP Plc on Thursday, after it was blocked by Australia’s antitrust regulator.

* BOE: The Bank of England may lay some groundwork on Thursday for an August interest rate rise, if it judges the economy is now turning a corner after an unusually weak start to the year.

* GOLD: Gold prices posted a six-month low on Thursday, pressed down further by a firm dollar and as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair confirmed an outlook for higher interest rates in the United States.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as Iran signalled it could be won over to a small rise in OPEC crude output, potentially paving the way for the producer cartel to agree a supply increase during a meeting on Friday.

* EX-DIVS: Compass Group, Experian, Land Securities and United Utilities Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent and closed at 7,627.40 points on Wednesday, amid a broad-based rebound in Europe as immediate worries over the impact of a trade spat between the United States and China eased, but housebuilder Berkeley slumped after a profit warning.

