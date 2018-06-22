UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

(Adds futures) June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,570 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LLOYDS BANK: A group of British lawmakers on Thursday called for an investigation by law enforcement and regulatory agencies into the handling by Lloyds Banking Group of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit more than a decade ago and into the role of auditor KPMG. * WPP: WPP founder Martin Sorrell rounded on the board of the advertising giant he founded on Thursday in his first major public appearance since quitting as chief executive in April. * CONTOURGLOBAL: U.S.-based power generator ContourGlobal said it has launched a tender to build a 500-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Kosovo, expected to cost around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). * BOE: The Bank of England bolstered expectations that at its next meeting it will raise rates for only the second time in a decade, after its chief economist unexpectedly joined the minority of policymakers voting for a hike on Thursday. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Friday, after hitting a six-month trough in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on profit-booking. * OIL: Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent in early Asian trading on Friday, pushed up by uncertainty over whether OPEC would manage to agree a production increase at a meeting in Vienna later in the day. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.93 percent lower at 7,556.44 points on Thursday, as sterling bounced from seven-month lows following a Bank of England policy vote that bolstered expectations of a rate hike in August. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)