UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

(Adds futures, news items) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points lower at 6,267 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.09% ahead of cash markets open.

* SAGA: Saga reiterated its business struggles due to the coronavirus crisis and said it has refunded 44 million pounds of advance receipts so far to customers who had signed up to travel.

* JD Sports: JD Sports Fashion said it has assessed a number of strategic options for outdoor clothing specialist Go Outdoors.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld said it secured a $250 million debt facility from a group of private institutional investors.

* DIAGEO: Diageo said it would delay the publishing of its full-year report for fiscal 2020 by five days to give its auditors more time to prepare and review statements.

* SHELL: China National Offshore Oil Corp has agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell two cargoes of liquefied natural gas with offset carbon emissions.

* BOE: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank should start to reverse its quantitative easing asset purchases before raising interest rates on a sustained basis.

* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on tighter supplies from major producers, but a record rise in global coronavirus cases raised concerns a recovery in fuel demand could stall, checking gains.

* GOLD: Gold jumped to its highest in more than a month as investors sought the safe-haven metal after surging coronavirus cases intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.1% on Friday, as a sharp rebound in retail sales in May bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery from a pandemic-driven slump.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)