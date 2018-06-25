UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

(Adds company news items and futures)

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points lower at 7,647 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Britain’s largest real estate agent Countrywide Plc on Monday cut its half-year adjusted core earnings forecast and said it plans to lower debt by at least 50 percent through additional equity financing.

* OLD MUTUAL-QUILTER: Quilter Plc, the wealth management division of Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual, will list in London on Monday at a price of 145 pence a share, it said in a statement.

* IWG: British serviced office provider IWG said on Saturday that it is evaluating a possible cash offer for the company from private equity firm Terra Firma.

* PREMIER FOODS: Shareholder Oasis Management has called for the immediate removal of Premier Foods Chief Executive Gavin Darby, raising the pressure on the company ahead of its annual meeting next month.

* CRH: The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will require construction company CRH Plc and its U.S. subsidiary to divest Rocky Gap Quarry as a condition of its planned acquisition of privately held Pounding Mill Quarry Corp.

* LLOYDS BANK: A group of British lawmakers on Thursday called for an investigation by law enforcement and regulatory agencies into the handling by Lloyds Banking Group of a fraud at its HBOS Reading unit more than a decade ago and into the role of auditor KPMG.

* AVIVA: Aviva Investors, the fund arm of insurer Aviva, on Friday announced an overhaul of its investment teams in an effort to boost performance, including the creation of several new teams.

* BT: BT has appointed Credit Suisse to divest its scandal-hit Italian arm, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.(bit.ly/2KjvfSJ)

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday as a buoyant euro kept the dollar off its 11-month highs, with trade issues between the United States and the European Union further supporting the bullion.

* OIL: Brent crude oil prices fell over 1.5 percent on Monday as traders factored in an expected output increase that was agreed at the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on Friday.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.7 percent at 7,682.27 points on Friday, as share index rebounded to post a weekly gain as oil majors got a boost from an OPEC deal to modestly raise output, helping to soothe fears over a trade war and the revived prospect of an interest rate hike in August.

