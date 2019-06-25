UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

(Adds company news items, futures)

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,397 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.30% ahead of the cash market open.

* PETROFAC: British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday it received new orders worth $1.7 billion so far this year, bolstered by higher exploration activity in its core growth markets.

* SOUTHERN WATER: Britain’s water industry regulator said water company Southern Water would pay 126 million pounds ($160.61 million) in penalties and payments to customers for failure in the operation of its sewage treatment sites and misreporting its performance.

* CARPETRIGHT: British floor coverings chain Carpetright said its turnaround was on track as it reported a narrowing of 2018-19 losses and returned to underlying sales growth in its new financial year.

* SHELL: A domestic consortium set up by Royal Dutch Shell and pension fund manager PGGM has taken a bigger lead in the race for Dutch energy company Eneco as two other contenders have dropped out, sources close to the matter said.

* OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for crude demand, but prices were supported after Washington announced new sanctions on Iran amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Tuesday to their highest in six years as the dollar weakened on prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, while simmering U.S.-Iran tensions drove investors towards the safe-haven bullion.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Monday as gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare were balanced by pressure on Asia-focussed banks, with Sino-U.S. trade talks once again set to take centre stage at this week’s G20 summit.

