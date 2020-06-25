UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

(Adds futures, news items) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,105 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.50% ahead of cash markets open.

* ROYAL MAIL: Britain’s Royal Mail laid out restructuring plans that will affect around 2,000 management roles and see it save 130 million pounds in staffing costs next year.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it had appointed Anna Manz as chief financial officer from November.

* EASYJET: Budget airline easyJet said it had raised about 419 million pounds ($520.5 million) through a share placing to help it withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.

* MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group said it would buy rival Interserve’s facilities management arm for 271 million pounds ($336.64 million).

* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems said first-half profit would be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but its second-half performance would be much stronger.

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: British lender Non-Standard Finance raised doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, with the coronavirus crisis halting lending. * OIL: Oil prices dipped further after tumbling more than 5% in the previous session, as a record build in U.S. crude inventories and a rapid resurgence in COVID-19 cases cast doubts on fuel demand recovery.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets.

* The UK blue-chip index close down 3.1% on Wednesday, as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

