UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* WHITBREAD: Britain’s Whitbread said on Wednesday that it had made “good progress” on Costa Coffee’s demerger and reported a 1.3 percent fall in UK like-for-like first-quarter sales.

* IWG: IWG, the London-listed serviced office provider at the centre of a takeover battle, downgraded its 2018 operating profit forecast by 15-20 million pounds on Wednesday, blaming the cost of opening new space and a weak performance in Britain.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc expects full-year operating profit at constant currencies to fall by as much as 6 million pounds ($7.9 million) and said its Herley business is continuing to be hurt by additional costs on development contracts.

* MITIE: Outsourcing firm Mitie Group Plc said on Wednesday that Britain’s financial watchdog had ended an investigation into the timing of a September 2016 profit warning.

* LLOYDS BANK: lloyds Banking Group is facing more pressure over its handling of a fraud at its HBOS Reading business that took place more than a decade ago, with the chair of Britain’s Treasury Committee calling for “maximum transparency” over the affair.

* IWG: Prime Opportunities Investment Group, one of four groups considering bids for IWG, has been granted more time to make a firm offer or walk away from the London-listed serviced offices provider, the FTSE 250 company said on Tuesday.

* BRITAIN UNAOIL: British prosecutors said on Tuesday they had begun criminal proceedings against two Unaoil companies, part of a Monaco-based oil and gas consultancy, in an investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering.

* GOLD: Gold prices sat near a more than six-month high low hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed amid easing risk aversion and expectations of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday following supply disruptions in Libya and Canada and after U.S. officials told oil importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.4 percent at 7,537.92 points on Tuesday, as commodities helped UK shares make progress in recouping losses from the previous session when fears of a full-blown trade war between the United States and the rest of the world led them to their worst performance since February.

