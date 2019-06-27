UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

(Adds company news items, futures)

June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,423 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14% ahead of the cash market open.

* STAFFLINE: Staffline Group on Thursday said it had been investigating its financial statements after its auditors received an anonymous email in January, which made certain allegations related to its payroll and how it recorded invoices.

* GREENE KING: Britain’s Greene King reported higher annual profit, boosted mainly by last year’s football World Cup, but said the unseasonable wet summer season had hurt the pub operator’s sales in the first eight weeks of the year.

* PENDRAGON: Pendragon Plc said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Mark Herbert will be stepping down just months after taking the top job.

* SERCO: Serco nudged its full-year revenue target higher on Wednesday after a recent run of contract wins helped the British outsourcer to stand out in an otherwise troubled sector.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher said on Thursday Thierry Garnier will be its new chief executive, succeeding Véronique Laury.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General has announced plans to invest up to 4 billion pounds ($5.07 billion) in a 10-year house-building partnership with the University of Oxford.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone is set to secure EU antitrust approval for its $22 billion bid for Liberty Global’s cable networks in Germany and central Europe after offering concessions in May, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* BP: BP is returning to the animal feed business a quarter of a century after exiting the sector. The oil and gas company said it is investing $30 million in Calysta Inc., which produces protein for fish, livestock and pet food.

* BRITISH ELECTIONS: Boris Johnson, the favourite to become British prime minister, said the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal are “a million-to-one” even as he repeated his promise to leave the bloc without a deal by the end of October.

* G20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May at this week’s G20 summit in Japan with a view to seeking improved relations between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil fell on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders await the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC and other oil producers to decide on an extension of output cuts.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday following a steep fall in the previous session, as investors waited on any Sino-U.S. trade developments later this week, while bulls rolled back hopes of big U.S. interest rate cuts.

* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Co, Burberry Group, Experian and JD Sports will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.18 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* London’s main index edged down 0.1% on Wednesday as investor anxiety after the U.S. Federal Reserve tampered expectations of interest rate cuts was compounded by Washington’s ambiguous signals on trade negotiations with China.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)