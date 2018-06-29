UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

(Adds company news items and futures)

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points higher at 7,656 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.79 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SERCO: British outsourcer Serco expects lower revenues than previously targeted for 2018 but is still on course for underlying profit of 80 million pounds ($105 million), reflecting a bigger cost savings effort, it said on Friday.

* ELEMENTIS: Speciality chemicals company Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy Netherlands-based Mondo Minerals B.V. from Advent International for an enterprise value of $600 million on a cash and debt basis.

* REACH: Reach plc, which publishes the Daily Mirror, said on Friday it expects revenue to rise 11 percent for the 26 weeks to July 1, boosted by its acquisition of rival tabloids the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine.

* INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. court extended the restraining order blocking Indian pharmaceutical firm Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from launching a generic version of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

* BAE SYSTEMS: Britain’s BAE Systems PLC has won a A$35 billion ($25.7 billion) contest to deliver anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Australian navy, the Australian government said on Thursday.

* BHP BILLITON: Global miner BHP said on Friday it had agreed to fund a total of $211 million in financial support for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.

* SKY-DISNEY: Britain’s takeover regulator is considering whether Walt Disney might have to make a higher offer for Sky in the wake of the U.S. company’s move to hike its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets to $71.3 billion.

* TESCO: Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco is trialing a checkout-free method of payment for its convenience stores, allowing customers to scan products on their mobile devices and then walk out with them, it said on Thursday.

* GLENCORE: Chad and Glencore have signed a final agreement to restructure an oil-backed loan of more than $1 billion, the government of the West African country said in a statement on Thursday.

* BRITAIN BANKS: Small businesses that are victims of fraud, conspiracy and misconduct by British banks could soon be able to sue their lenders in a tribunal dedicated to helping them bring banks to justice without fear of financial ruin.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up early Friday after slipping to a more than six-month low in the previous session, as the dollar softened from recent highs, but the yellow metal was headed for its worst monthly performance since November 2016.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Friday amid escalating trade friction between the United States and other major economies, although crude markets remain tight due to supply disruptions and generally high demand.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,615.63 points on Thursday, on renewed concerns over global trade but a strong performance of defensive stocks and a weaker pound helped limit its losses.

