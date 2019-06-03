UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

(Adds futures, company news items)

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points lower at 7,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3% ahead of the cash market open.

* KIER: British construction company Kier Group Plc said on Monday it expected 2019 underlying operating profit to be about 25 million pounds ($31.6 million) lower than its prior expectations.

* KCOM: Telecom network and cloud-based service provider KCOM Plc has pulled its recommendation of a bid by British pension fund-backed Humber Bidco in favour of a higher offer backed by investment firm Macquarie’s European Infrastructure Fund, KCOM said on Monday.

* DIGNITY: Britain is to crack down on high-pressure and misleading tactics in the sale of funeral plans, City minister John Glen said on Saturday. Shares in Dignity Plc, Britain’s second-largest undertaker, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, fell sharply in November when the government first announced a formal investigation.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co’s Lynparza helped patients with advanced pancreatic cancer who carry BRCA gene mutations go nearly twice as long without their disease worsening than those who received a placebo, according to data from a late-stage clinical trial presented on Sunday.

* The UK blue chip index closed almost 1% lower on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Mexico and disappointing manufacturing data from China stoked global downturn fears.

