UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.23% ahead of cash markets open.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said it will write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion after lowering its long-term outlook on oil and gas prices.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen said that Keith Skeoch would step down as chief executive and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird.

* ON THE BEACH: Holiday package provider On The Beach Group posted a first-half loss hit by cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis.

* CINEWORLD: Cineworld Group said it would reopen its cinemas in the United States and Britain from Friday 31st July.

* REDROW: British homebuilder Redrow said it expects its turnover to drop more than a third this year.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc posted a 76% slump in average room revenue in May due to coronavirus lockdowns.

* GDP: Britain’s economy shrank by the most since 1979 in early 2020, according to figures on Tuesday that included the first few days of the coronavirus lockdown.

* ECONOMY: Britain’s current account deficit widened by more than expected in the first three months of 2020, official data showed.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped as traders took profits after sharp gains in the previous session and Libya’s state oil company flagged progress on talks to resume exports.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 1.3% higher on Monday, boosted by a weakening pound and a global rally in equities powered by hopes of more stimulus.

