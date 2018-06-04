UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

(Adds company news and futures) June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points higher at 7,723 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open. * Virgin Money/CYBG: The acquisition of British bank Virgin Money by lender CYBG <CYBGC.L. could result in significant efficiency gains, the boards of the two companies said, after CYBG raised its offer. * En+ Group: En+ Group said on Monday its president and executive director Maxim Sokov had resigned from the company's board of directors, relinquishing all roles and responsibilities relating to the group. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce said it had completed the sale of Germany-based diesel parts maker L'Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc with net proceeds totalling 673 million euros. * EMMERSON: Emmerson has raised 6 million pounds by issuing 200 million new shares to develop a potash project in Morocco and on Monday the company resumes trade on the London Stock Market. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc plans to disclose payments to doctors in all countries in which it operates in a move that will pile pressure on its rivals to follow suit, The Times reported. bit.ly/2Hi6Hal * POUNDWORLD: British discount retailer Poundworld is close to a rescue deal with Alteri Investors, Sky News reported on Saturday, with the deal likely to be announced next week. * CYBG-VIRGIN MONEY: British lender CYBG said on Sunday it had raised its offer to buy challenger bank Virgin Money by a 7 percent increase in the exchange ratio through an all-share combination. * UK-CLIMATE CHANGE: Britain should force large companies and assets owners such as pension funds to report their exposure to climate risks by 2022 at the latest, a cross-party group of lawmakers said in a report published on Monday. * BHP BILLITON: The planned exit of BHP Billiton Ltd , from its U.S. shale business has drawn oil companies and private equity firms into a competition that may have no clear winner until late this year or early next year, according to people familiar with the negotiations. * The union of workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday it had kicked off the latest round of labor negotiations with a contract proposal that includes a bonus of about $34,000 per worker at the world's largest copper mine. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,701.77 points on Friday, as shares in cyclical stocks such as miners and financials rallied, joining in broader gains for European stocks as relief over Italy's political crisis lifted risky assets. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)