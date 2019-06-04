UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

(Adds futures, company items)

June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points at 7,163 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* AO WORLD: AO World, the British online electrical retailer, reported another loss in its key earnings measure, reflecting increased losses in its continental Europe division.

* INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre operator Intu Properties on Tuesday named Robert Allen as its permanent chief financial officer.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday said it expects to increase its dividend payouts to shareholders once it completes a $25 billion share buyback by the end of 2020.

* TRUMP: Donald Trump will plunge into Britain’s Brexit crisis on Tuesday and is likely to demand that Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks as thousands of protesters mock the U.S. president across London.

* BREXIT: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister, promised on Monday to lead the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an exit deal, launching his leadership bid in a campaign video.

* RETAIL: British shoppers cut back on their spending last month by the most in more than 20 years, a retailers’ group said, raising questions about how long consumers can keep on cushioning the economy from the impact of Brexit.

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to search for a successor to Chairman Leif Johansson, Sky News reported on Monday.

* MAJESTIC WINES: Majestic Wine is stepping up preparations for an outright sale of its stores according to the Financial Times.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, as investors flocked to defensive stocks after an exchange of trade threats between the United States and China stoked fears of a slide into recession.

