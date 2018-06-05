UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

(Adds company news and futures)

June 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,727.29 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Senior British ministers are set to approve a new runway at London’s Heathrow airport, paving the way for lawmakers to vote on the issue later this month, and building to start in the coming years.

* RBS: Britain is selling some of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland for about 2.6 billion pounds ($3.5 billion), although it will realise a significant loss as it unwinds its holding and returns the bailed-out lender to private hands.

* RBS-MINISTER: Britain’s finance minister said on Tuesday that the sale of a 7.7 percent stake in RBS was an important step forwards after a financial crisis which led to a government bailout of the bank in 2008.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Johnston Press Plc said an “extremely challenging” trading environment in the first five months of the year had resulted in a 9 percent revenue decline, and it expects to see continued pressure in the second half.

* EN+: The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it would give investors with positions in sanctioned Russian firm En+ Group and its subsidiary EuroSibEnergo until Oct. 23 to divest, extending an earlier deadline.

* OIL: Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on expectations that inventories in the United States may decline but increasing U.S. production and concerns that OPEC may raise output continue to weigh on sentiment.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,741.29 on Monday, as a flurry of deals lifted investors’ spirits and helped brush aside fears of a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and some of its closest partners.

