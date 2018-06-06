UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

(Adds company news and futures)

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,692 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CARPETRIGHT: Carpetright, the struggling British floor coverings retailer, has secured a 60 million pounds ($80.5 million) lifeline through an equity raise, it said on Wednesday.

* RPC GROUP: RPC Group Plc is looking to sell non-core assets with total revenue of 209 million pounds ($280 million), as the British packaging company seeks to sharpen its focus on higher-value plastics that can be recycled or reused.

* SKY: Rupert Murdoch faces a 22 billion pound ($29.3 billion) fight with U.S. cable company Comcast for European pay-TV company Sky after Britain cleared his bid provided he sells off its TV news business.

* RBC: Advisers to the government could return with a multi-billion-pound sale of Royal Bank of Scotland shares by September, despite the muted reaction to the state's first offer of the stock in three years, The Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2syKe4q)

* BHP Billiton: BHP Billiton has received bids for its U.S. shale assets from BP Plc and Chevron Corp, valuing the unit at $7 billion to $9 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sJFA2v)

* IAG: British Airways is not considering non-stop flights from its London Heathrow hub to Australia that would compete against Australia’s Qantas Airways , the CEO of BA’s parent company IAG said on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN-ACCOUNTS/REVIEW: Britain formally launched a review of its accounting regulator on Wednesday, saying it would consider potential new powers to help stop a repeat of corporate failures like Carillion.

* TSB: British politicians on Wednesday criticised TSB boss Paul Pester for his handling of the bank’s ongoing IT problems and said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was looking into the group’s response to the outage last month.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,686.80 on Tuesday, weighed down by Royal Bank of Scotland after the government took a loss selling a stake in the bank, while a rising pound after strong services data piled extra pressure on the internationally exposed index.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)