UPDATE 1-UK Stocks- Factors to watch on June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,227 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2% ahead of the cash market open.

** MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group Plc topped its own guidance for full-year operating profit on Thursday and said it expected earnings to grow in the mid-single digits in 2019, as its engineering and security businesses outperforms.

** CMC MARKETS: Online trading firms CMC Markets Plc’s annual profit before tax crumbled to roughly a tenth of what it reported a year earlier, as regulatory curbs on highly leveraged betting and lower market volatility hit retail brokers.

** ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.

** GO-AHEAD GROUP: UK transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc on Thursday raised full-year expectations for its London and international bus division after recording strong performance in Singapore and Dublin.

* BP: Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Wednesday the government would find out the truth after a report alleged his brother Aliou Sall had been involved in fraud related to two major offshore gas blocks operated by BP .

* ARRIVA: U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and German asset manager DWS are gearing up to bid for British rail and bus firm Arriva after holding preliminary talks with its German owner Deutsche Bahn, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* WOODFORD: Britain’s financial watchdog said it was examining a decision by a frozen Woodford fund to list investments in Guernsey, as wealth manager St James’s Place pulled 3.5 billion pounds ($4.45 billion) from the firm in a widening fall-out from the suspension.

* EX-DIVS: A.B. Food, Johnson Matthey Plc, Kingfisher , J Sainsbury Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLc , Taylor Wimpey Plc, Vodafone Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher, up for the third straight session, on Wednesday as comments from the U.S. central bank seen hinting at a rate cut soothed investor nerves.

