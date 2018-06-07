UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

(Adds company news and futures)

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 points at 7,735 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.36 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DIGNITY: British funeral operator Dignity said it expected 2018 to continue to be volatile and stuck to its full-year outlook on Thursday despite rising market expectations.

* CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets Plc posted a 16 percent rise in full-year net operating income on Thursday as the spreadbetting group continued to benefit from its increased focus on high-value clients, and said it made a good start to the new financial year.

* MITIE: British outsourcing provider Mitie said it expected “modest” revenue growth for its current financial year and remained committed to improving its profitability 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in the medium term.

* APPLE-UK: Apple warned on Wednesday in a company filing that its UK business may be hit by restrictions on imports and exports as a result of Brexit negotiations, The Telegraph reports. bit.ly/2JgdMy9

* DAILY MAIL: The editor of Britain’s Daily Mail tabloid Paul Dacre will stand down after 26 years in November to become chairman and editor-in-chief of the title’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, Daily Mail and General Trust said on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN-CARILLION: Britain's National Audit Office investigation revealed that the cabinet office began contingency planning for the possible failure of Carillion shortly after the company posted its first profit warning in July 2017, according to a report. bit.ly/2HroFqQ

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the euro rose to 2-week highs against the U.S dollar, with investors waiting for meetings of key central banks and the U.S.-North Korea summit all due next week.

* EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Evraz, Johnson Matthey, J Sainsbury, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Vodafone will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 10.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,712.37 points on Wednesday, as gains among mining stocks on stronger metal prices helped outperform a sluggish European equity market, while packaging firm RPC sold off sharply after updating investors on its spending plans.

