UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,107 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* William Hill: British bookmaker William Hill Plc reported lower full-year adjusted operating profit on Friday, hurt partly by higher costs to expand in the United States.

* Man Group: British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Friday total funds under management fell 0.5 percent to $108.5 billion in the year to end-December on market weakness and currency losses.

* Jupiter Fund: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management posted a 7 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on Friday, after assets under management fell sharply on the back of market volatility.

* Lloyds: Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it had started a previously announced share buyback programme worth up to 1.75 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of ordinary shares.

* Robert Walters: Recruiter Robert Walters Plc said on Friday that uncertainty surrounding Brexit will keep affecting client and candidate confidence in Britain.

* Royal Dutch Shell: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RDSa.AX said on Friday it was informed by the Dutch Public Prosecutor’s Office that they were preparing to prosecute the oil major for criminal charges related to its 2011 purchase of a Nigerian oilfield.

* London Stock Exchange: London Stock Exchange Group Plc, reported a jump in full-year adjusted operating profit on Friday, saying its clearing, capital markets and information services businesses grew strongly.

* IMI: UK-based specialised engineering company IMI Plc said on Friday it expects organic revenue in the first half of 2019 to be lower, hit by slowing demand in the industrial automation sector.

* WPP: WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it expected organic growth to drop by as much as 2 percent in 2019 following the loss of major clients, but said it had seen a good reaction to its restructuring.

* TBC BANK: Georgia’s biggest retail bank TBC Bank Group Plc said on Thursday its corporate subsidiary TBC Bank JSC had received $34 million loan from the European Investment Bank.

* LLOYDS: Lawmakers have criticised a move by Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group to impose more expensive and complex overdraft fees on customers only months before a regulatory clampdown.

* PREMIER OIL: Britain’s Premier Oil has teamed up with U.S. private equity fund Apollo Global Management to bid for oil and gas fields owned by Chevron in the British North Sea, according to industry sources.

* BARCLAYS: John Varley, former CEO of Barclays, told investigators in 2014 he had had to delegate responsibility during the British bank’s efforts to raise more than 11 billion pounds ($15 billion) at the height of the credit crisis.

* GOLD: Gold prices hit a two-week low on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted the dollar, while mounting concerns over a slowdown in global growth offered support to the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as markets tightened amid output cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing further.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent down at 7074.73 on Thursday as results hurt packaging firm Mondi, miners fell on weak Chinese factory data and Rolls-Royce slipped after dropping out of the race to supply engines for Boeing’s mid-market aircraft.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)