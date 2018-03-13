UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 7,202 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FEVERTREE DRINKS: Fevertree Drinks Plc reported a 64 percent jump in full-year core earnings as the tonic water maker benefited from Britain’s thirst for gin.

* CLOSE BROTHERS: British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 6 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its banking division and higher investor trading activity at market maker Winterflood.

* Saudi Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia is increasingly looking to just float oil giant Saudi Aramco locally as plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on an international exchange such as London or New York hang in the balance, sources close to the process said.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP Plc said it would do“what is necessary” in 2018 to ensure uninterrupted service after Britain left the European Union, and it was in talks with financial regulators to look into requirements for a post-Brexit hub should it choose their location.

* LEGAL & GENERAL: Legal & General Capital has taken full control of British housebuilder Cala Homes in a deal that values the company at 605 million pounds ($840.35 million), the FTSE-100 insurer said on Tuesday.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc FCCN.L on Tuesday posted a smaller annual operating loss, and said it closed an addition eleven non-contributing locations during the year.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in full-year earnings thanks to higher copper prices and said it would nearly double its dividend.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global diversified mining company Anglo American Plc halted iron ore production at its mine in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state after a mineral duct used to transport the product to an export terminal broke down, the company said in a statement on Monday.

* BRITAIN BUDGET: Britain’s finance minister is expected to announce on Tuesday a modest improvement in the country’s slow economic growth outlook in the run-up to Brexit, raising the prospect that he might relax his grip on public spending later this year.

* GOLD: Gold prices crept lower on Tuesday on a firmer dollar as investors waited for U.S. consumer price data due later in the day to gauge the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve’s rate hike stance.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as the inexorable rise in U.S. crude output weighed on markets.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,214.76 points on Monday, due to weak energy stocks and dollar earners, with GKN also falling after it rejected a final offer from Melrose.

