UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, said it would pay a special dividend after it beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit due to an improved performance from its stores and a push into wholesale and online markets.

* PRUDENTIAL: Britain’s Prudential is to spin-off its UK and European division from its international businesses as part of a radical break-up of the 170-year-old company.

* BALFOUR BEATTY: Britain’s Balfour Beatty Plc on Wednesday said its annual underlying profit almost tripled, as its U.K. construction unit bid more selectively for profitable contracts.

* HIKMA: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported lower-than-expected full-year core earnings on Wednesday, hurt by weakness in its generic drugs business.

* BP: Oil major BP Plc expects more than 90 percent of the world’s shipping fleet will comply with new regulations slashing sulfur levels ships are allowed to burn starting 2020, a company executive said on Tuesday.

* SPORTECH: UK-based pool betting operator Sportech will announce a profit alert on Wednesday caused by unspecified accounting issues, the Sky News reported on Tuesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Tuesday announced new goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent, improve energy efficiency by 30 percent and cut freshwater withdrawal by 50 percent in arid regions, all by 2030.

* BRITAIN BANKS: Britain’s public body for handling complaints about banks must show it has dealt with customers properly or review their cases, a senior British lawmaker said on Tuesday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday to a one-week high on a weaker dollar following U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s sudden dismissal, which invigorated concerns of protectionist policies hampering global risk appetite.

* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday after posting two days of declines at the start of the week.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 1.1 percent at 7,138.78 points, as it succumbed to gains in the pound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while disappointing earnings updates weighed on mid caps.

