UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden saw his total remuneration in 2017 rise to 8.9 million euros ($11 million) from 8.6 million the previous year.

* JUST GROUP: Annuity provider Just Group posted a record 35 percent rise in 2017 operating earnings to 221 million pounds, topping analysts forecast due to lower expenses and pricing discipline, it said on Thursday.

* SPIRAX-SARCO: Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported better-than-expected full-year revenue and adjusted pretax profit on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and strength in Europe, Middle East and Africa markets.

* PERSIMMON: Persimmon, Britain’s second-biggest builder, on Thursday named Roger Devlin as its new chairman, hoping he will help the company move on after a row over an executive incentive plan saw his predecessor quit last year.

* ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit as it controlled costs and focused on bigger, professional landlords, even as the broader market lost its sheen for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

* PHOENIX GROUP: Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings reported higher operating profit and said it expects to achieve the top end its 1-1.2 billion pounds cash generation target range for the two-year period between 2017 and 2018.

* CINEWORLD: Britain’s Cineworld Group, which bought U.S. cinema chain Regal Entertainment last year, said full-year revenue rose 11.6 percent, driven by blockbusters such as “Beauty and the Beast”, “Dunkirk” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

* KIER GROUP: Britain’s Kier Group on Thursday reported a 4.7 percent rise in half-year operating profit and said it was on track to deliver double-digit profit growth in 2018.

* OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual said a “material” completion of its planned break-up was scheduled for the end of 2018, as it announced a 22 percent rise in 2017 operating profit on Thursday.

* UNILEVER: The British government said Unilever’s decision to scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home is not linked to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

* SAVILLS: Estate agents Savills posted a marginally better than expected 3.5 percent rise in underlying profit to 140.5 million pounds ($196 million) for 2017 but said trading could face greater uncertainty this year.

* UNILEVER: Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home in a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government ahead of Brexit.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is close to bagging a deal to supply Hong Kong with liquefied natural gas (LNG), beating out major competitors for the right to be the first company to supply LNG to the area.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, has agreed to sell around a third of its cobalt production over the next three years to Chinese battery recycler GEM Co Ltd, according to a filing by GEM on Wednesday.

* BHP: BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, said on Wednesday that it has invited its powerful workers’ union to start early talks on a new collective labor contract.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher early Thursday and hovered near one-week highs hit in the previous session, as concerns over trade tensions weighed on share markets.

* OIL: Oil prices held steady on Thursday, supported by healthy global demand but capped by the relentless rise in U.S. production that is undermining efforts led by producer cartel OPEC to cut supplies and prop up markets.

* EX-DIVS: Anglo American and Hammerson will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.37 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.09 percent at 7,132.69 points on Wednesday, as shares gave up early gains and finished in negative territory as points gained by Prudential and mining stocks were overturned by simmering fears of a global trade war that pushed Wall Street into the red.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)