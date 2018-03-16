UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,133 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BERKELEY: London-focussed housebuilder Berkeley said it cannot further increase its volumes above current plans due to the planning constraints and government changes in recent years which have made buying a property to rent less attractive.

* J D WETHERSPOON: British pubs group J D Wetherspoon posted a 3.6 percent rise in first-half revenue, but said it expects lower comparable sales growth and higher costs in the remainder of the year.

* MITIE GROUP: British outsourcing company Mitie Group said on Friday it expected annual costs associated with its turnaround programme to be higher than its previous estimates.

* SHELL: Amnesty International on Friday accused international oil majors Shell and Eni of negligence when addressing spills in Nigeria.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling its upstream assets in New Zealand to Austria’s OMV AG for $578 million, the companies said on Thursday.

* BP: BP is seeking buyers for its stake in a 50-year-old oil and gas business in Egypt as it focuses on newer deepwater gas fields off the country’s Mediterranean coast, banking sources said.

* NEX GROUP: Britain’s NEX Group Plc said it had received a preliminary takeover approach from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group , in a move to create a cross-border trading powerhouse.

* CMC MARKETS Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it had launched contracts for differences (CFDs) and spreadbetting offerings for cryptocurrencies following significant interest from its users.

* GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Friday as tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia and renewed U.S. political concerns offset worries about a possible U.S. rate hike next week.

* OIL: Oil prices were set to fall this week, with both benchmarks dropping slightly on Friday, on concerns among investors about rising supply from the U.S. and other nations threatening to undermine efforts by OPEC and other producers to tighten the market.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,139.76 points on Thursday, after a three-day losing streak as Britain’s third-biggest company, Unilever, fell after announcing it would make Rotterdam its sole legal home a year before Brexit.

