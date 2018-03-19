FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening down
16 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers with futures         0.2
percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
     * GKN/MELROSE: Melrose, the turnaround specialist trying to buy British
engineering firm GKN, said it would inject about 1 billion pounds ($1.39
billion) into GKN's pension scheme, its latest attempt to convince shareholders
to back its offer.              
     * CARILLION: Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Monday it
commenced an investigation into the conduct of two former finance directors of
bankrupt construction firm Carillion plc.             
     * MICRO FOCUS: Britain's Micro Focus International warned its annual
revenue would fall more than expected due to lower licence income and problems
stemming from its purchase of Hewlett Packard Enterprise         assets,
prompting its CEO to quit.             
     * HAMMERSON/KLEPIERRE: French shopping centre operator Klepierre said on
Monday it had made a proposal to buy UK peer Hammerson, but that its offer had
been rejected.             
     * BARCLAYS: Barclays said on Monday entities controlled by Sherborne
         had acquired voting rights over 5.16 percent of the British bank's
issued share capital.             
     * GKN/DANA: Dana Incorporated, the U.S. company seeking to merge with the
auto unit of British engineering company GKN, said it would seek a secondary
listing in London, a move which would allow more British shareholders to back
the deal.             
     * BRITAIN GAMBLING: UK's Gambling Commission on Monday said the maximum
stake for fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT) in British betting shops should be
cut to 30 pounds ($41.78). 
     * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has asked Swiss investment bank UBS to explore a
possible public listing of its Pacific Aluminium smelting business on the
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), two industry sources said on Friday.
            
    * GLENCORE: Angolan state oil company Sonangol awarded its rare refined
products buy tender to Glencore and Total, Sonangol said on Friday, cutting out
long-time supplier Trafigura.             
    * BRITIAN ECONOMY: Britons' incomes are rising at near their fastest rate
since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009, increasing the chance the Bank
of England will soon raise interest rates again, a survey of households showed
on Monday.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday, with
the dollar remaining supported as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this week.             
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as increased drilling in the United States
pointed to more output, raising concerns about a return of oversupply.
            
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,164.14 on Friday,
but the FTSE 100 registered a weekly decline in spite of a boost from energy and
financials stocks.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
