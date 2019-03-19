UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,290 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were up 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc posted a 13.9 percent drop in annual core earnings on Tuesday, hurt by higher input costs and lower sales volumes, but declared a higher-than-expected dividend payout. * SOFTCAT: Softcat Plc said on Tuesday it expected full-year results to be “marginally” ahead of previous expectations after the British IT company reported a jump in interim revenue. * BONMARCHE: Women’s fashion chain Bonmarche Holdings Plc warned of a bigger full-year loss on Tuesday, after its third-quarter sales fell short of expectations as the company discounted heavily to clear unsold autumn-winter clothes. * WOOD: British oilfield and engineering services provider Wood Plc reported a rise in 2018 adjusted profit on Tuesday, and said it had secured over $600 million in revenue synergies from its 2017 takeover of smaller rival Amec Foster Wheeler. * ASOS: British online retailer ASOS said its new warehouse in Atlanta struggled to cope with demand in its second quarter, resulting in a dip in U.S. sales, adding to challenges in the French and German markets.

* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado said on Tuesday retail revenue growth slowed in its latest quarter, hit by last month’s huge fire at its flagship robotic distribution centre.

* SAINSBURY: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda will provide a more specific commitment to cut prices in response to a negative provisional view by Britain’s competition watchdog of their proposed tie-up, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet pulled out of talks to rescue Alitalia on Monday, leaving the Italian carrier’s future uncertain only two weeks before a deadline to save it.

* OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado plans to establish an office for its Ocado Solutions technology business in the Washington D.C. area of the United States, it said on Monday.

* CME GROUP: Euro-denominated government bond, repurchase agreement and foreign exchange trading at CME Group has moved from London to Amsterdam to avoid disruption from Brexit, the exchange said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as the dollar weakened on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish tone at its monetary policy meeting this week.

* OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.98 percent higher at 7299.19 on Monday after Britain’s parliament speaker struck a fresh blow to Theresa May’s EU divorce deal, while a rally in miners and oil stocks also lent support.

