UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 pct ahead of the cash market open.

* LAMPRELL: British oil rig builder Lamprell said on Wednesday it expects lower revenue this year and posted a core loss for 2017, hurt by lower spending by oil explorers and losses at a windfarm project.

* TED BAKER: British fashion retailer Ted Baker on Thursday reported a 12.2 percent rise in its annual pretax profit as online sales surged.

* IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online financial trading company, reported a 30.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, as a growing client base continued to help offset the impact of quiet markets and tighter regulation.

* STOBART/FLYBE: British infrastructure and support services firm Stobart Group scrapped plans to try to buy Flybe Group, saying the struggling UK-based regional carrier had already rejected a bid and it did not want to make a higher offer.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: Britain’s central bank is likely to keep on course on Thursday for an interest rate rise in May which would take borrowing costs above their emergency levels for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Wednesday it had ended discussions with Pfizer Inc over buying its consumer healthcare business, a day before the U.S. drug company was expecting binding offers for the unit.

* PETROFAC: Petrofac Chief Executive Officer Ayman Asfari has acquired 10 million pounds ($14 million) of shares in the oilfield services company, a regulatory filing shows.

* INTERSERVE: British construction and services company Interserve said on Wednesday it reached an agreement in principle with its creditors which will secure its funding.

* BRITAIN WAGE GROWTH: British workers’ overall pay rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to January, bolstering the chances that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs in May.

* EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Randgold Resources, Schroders, Segro and Sky will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.02 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,038.97 on Wednesday.

