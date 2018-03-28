UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MELROSE/GKN: British turnaround specialist Melrose said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the UK’s takeover panel in relation to its legally binding post-offer undertakings for British engineering firm GKN and would not immediately seek a reorganisation of the business.

* HILTON FOOD GROUP: British meat packer Hilton Food Group posted an over 10 percent increase in 2017 revenue with recent acquisitions and tie-ups helping it notch higher sales volumes for the period.

* SAGA: Saga Plc, a British tourism and insurance group for the over-50s, said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hill resigned to join Paddy Power Betfair Plc as CFO.

* ARBUTHNOT BANKING: Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group on Wednesday reported an increase in full-year pretax profit, driven by a surge in lending at its private banking arm.

* BT Group: Britain’s telecoms regulator said it would cut the price BT can charge rivals to use its fast broadband service and make it easier for all providers to use the company’s infrastructure to build their own networks to boost the roll-out of fibre.

* RYANAIR: Some Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal will go ahead with one-day strikes during the Easter holidays after Europe’s largest low-cost carrier failed to meet their demands on working conditions, the SNPVAC union said on Tuesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American will resume mining operations in its Minas-Rio system in Brazil on Tuesday after suspending activities since March 12 over a pipeline leak, the company said in a statement.

* SKY: Sky’s Italian unit is close to signing a deal with Italian broadband company Open Fiber that will allow it to stream programs and offer high-speed broadband services, two sources said on Tuesday.

* PREMIER OIL/MEXICO: Mexico on Tuesday kicked off its final energy auction before the July presidential election, tendering 35 shallow-water oil and gas blocks in a test of foreign producers’ interest in investing amid uncertainty over energy reforms. The first blocks awarded went to Spain’s Repsol and Britain’s Premier Oil in the Burgos basin in the violent state of Tamaulipas, with few other companies bidding.

* CAPITA: Britain’s Capita will publish a five-year transformation strategy and rights issue details with its annual results on April 26 as the IT-based services firm seeks a fresh start after several profit warnings, a person familiar with the matter said.

* GSK: Food giants Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Unilever are expected to bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks health nutrition business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* SAINSBURY/BREXIT: Sainsbury’s, Britain’s No.2 supermarket group, needs at least a year’s notice to figure out how it would deal with new European Union-UK trading arrangements that would come into play when the Brexit transition period ends, its boss said on Tuesday.

* NMC Health : United Arab Emirates’ healthcare provider NMC Health has raised a $2 billion loan which will be used for general corporate purposes and partly to refinance existing debt, sources familiar with the matter said.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent up at 6,994.85 points on Tuesday, with almost every constituent in positive territory, rebounding from its lowest level in more than a year as risk assets breathed a sigh of relief on signs that a global trade war could be averted.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)