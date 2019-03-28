UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

(Adds company news items and futures)

* Arbuthnot: Arbuthnot Banking Group said on Thursday it has drawn up plans to ensure uninterrupted payments for its customers in the European Union through the pan-European payments system SEPA, when Britain leaves the 28-member bloc. * MITIE: British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc said on Thursday it expected higher annual operating profit before other items and revenue, with its turnaround program on track to deliver benefits. * DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, the ailing British department store group, said on Thursday bondholders had agreed to change the terms of some of their bonds so that the firm can secure new loans of up to 200 million pounds ($264 million) from existing lenders. * UNILEVER: Unilever, one of the world's biggest advertisers, will pick a network of "trusted publishers" with which to spend most of its marketing budget, in its latest attempt to improve the effectiveness of its digital advertising.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley took direct control of its under-pressure investment bank on Wednesday, ousting the head of the business Tim Throsby in a surprise shake-up as he battles an activist investor.

* GOLD: Palladium fell further on Thursday, a day after the metal posted its biggest drop in more than two years on technical selling and profit-booking.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in U.S. stocks.

* EX-DIVS: BR LAND CO,INTERCONT HOTEL ,PRUDENTIAL,SCHRODERS will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.03 percent lower at 7194.19 on Wednesday ahead of indicative votes on a series of alternate Brexit options in parliament and a sharp drop in oil majors offset a rally in financial stocks.

