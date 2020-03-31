UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31

(Adds company news items)

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures fell 0.6% on Tuesday.

* SMITHS GROUP: UK’s Smiths Group said the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators to hospitals tackling the shortage of life-saving equipment as the coronavirus spreads.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA: Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company Domino’s Pizza Group named former Costa Coffee Chief Executive Officer Dominic Paul as its top boss replacing David Wild, whose departure was announced last year.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd, will close one of the aluminium production lines at its smelter in Tiwai, New Zealand, to comply with government restrictions to contain the coronavirus, its New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) venture said.

* WPP: WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for 2020 after it saw an increasing number of cancellations from clients due to the coronavirus crisis.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed and as shares rose on hopes of a rebound in China economic activity, while safe-haven demand amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak kept the metal on track for its sixth straight quarterly gain.

* OIL: Oil recovered ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1% on Monday, helped by a jump in AstraZeneca’s shares and a weaker pound, but the prospect of a prolonged coronavirus-led shutdown in Britain weighed on midcap shares.

