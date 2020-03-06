UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

(Adds futures, news items)

March 6 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 114 point lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.8% ahead of the cash market open.

* AVIVA: British insurer Aviva said it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire stake in joint venture PT Astra Aviva Life to its partner in the operation.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc said its combination treatment for a form of bladder cancer failed to meet the main goal of improving overall survival in patients in a late-stage study.

* AMIGO: Britain’s troubled Amigo Holdings said it has appointed a consultant, Glen Crawford, to assist it with a strategic review and formal sale process, as the home loan provider looks to end a period of turmoil.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld said it has not observed any significant impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its movie theatre admissions, and it continued to see good traffic in all its markets.

* VIRGIN MEDIA: Virgin Media, owned by Liberty Global, on Thursday reported a breach that allowed unauthorised access to the cable company’s database that contained personal information of about 900,000 customers.

* BREXIT: Britain’s government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of taxpayers’ money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending watchdog said, in the first detailed estimate of the cost of Brexit.

* COVID-19: Health authorities in Ireland reported the first community transmission of coronavirus not associated with travel from an affected area of Italy on Thursday as the number of cases rose to 13 from six a day earlier.

* UK EMPLOYERS: British employers’ demand for staff accelerated in February, with a job vacancy index seeing the biggest monthly jump in more than six years, a survey of recruiters showed.

* OIL: Oil slid nearly 1% as worries about global oil demand and economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by concern over non-OPEC crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output further to support prices.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady but were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since February 2016 over fears that the global coronavirus outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.6% on Thursday with investors spooked by concerns over global economic growth as more businesses were bruised by the coronavirus outbreak.

