UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

(Adds futures, company items)

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen adding 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BT: BT is cutting 13,000 managerial and back-office jobs and leaving its London headquarters in the latest attempt by Britain’s biggest telecoms group to rebuild after an accounting scandal and downturn in trading.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc posted a 10 percent year-on-year rise in gross written premiums in the first quarter, as a surge in property insurance added to robust growth of its main professional liability business.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc’s Chief Operating Officer Simon Kirby will leave the company in June as the British manufacturer looks to streamline its business.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has agreed to pay a smaller-than-expected $4.9 billion to resolve a U.S. investigation into its sale of mortgage-backed securities, paving the way for a long-awaited return of cash to UK taxpayers who bankrolled its post-crisis survival.

* BARRATT: Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments reported strong trading in the first four months of the year on Thursday on “robust” customer demand and said it expected full-year results in line with its expectations.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next NXT.L upgraded its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, after an improvement in spring weather boosted first-quarter sales.

* TP ICAP: The world’s biggest interdealer broker, TP ICAP, reported a 3 percent rise in revenue for the first four months of 2018, citing a boost from higher U.S. stock market volatility.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems stuck to its forecast for flat earnings this year and said there were good prospects for adding to its order backlog later this year.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket operator, beat forecasts for first-quarter underlying sales growth helped by growth in its wholesale business.

* COCA-COLA HBC: Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported better-than-expected quarterly sales growth on Thursday, helped by higher prices and strength in developing markets.

* ITV: Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster said it had made a solid start to the year with net advertising revenue up 1 percent in the first quarter, as expected, and its studios business performing well.

* Gold prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar held firm near its 2018 peak on strong U.S. bond yields, with investors also keeping an eye out for any further impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

* Oil prices clocked up more multi-year highs on Thursday as traders adjusted to the prospects of renewed U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran amid an already tightening market.

* EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica, GlaxoSmithKline, Royal Dutch Shell, Sage Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 22.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher at 7662.52 on Wednesday, driven up by oil stocks, which rose after the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal sent crude prices soaring.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)