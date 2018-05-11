UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

(Adds futures, company items)

May 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE futures were down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca’s said its first respiratory biologic medicine Fasenra failed to meet its target in a clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

* ZPG: Silver Lake Management Company has agreed to acquire ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

* INTERSERVE: Interserve Plc is under investigation by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over its handling of inside information and its market disclosures regarding its exit from the energy-from-waste business, the company announced on Friday.

* SHELL: Equatorial Guinea is in talks to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from its Punta Europa project to independent and state-backed oil companies and traders from 2020 as it winds down an exclusive deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

* HITACHI: The British government has proposed to arrange all 2 trillion yen ($18.28 billion) in loans that Hitachi Ltd needs to build a nuclear power plant in Wales, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* GELNCORE: Glencore was temporarily barred from the S&P Global Platts price assessment process for fuel oil cargoes starting at the end of April.

* SIG: Shareholders at SIG Plc have overwhelmingly rejected the reappointment of Deloitte as its auditor months after the company said profits for years had been overstated, the Times reported. bit.ly/2G5ShJF

* PURPLEBRICKS: Online estate agents eMoov and Tepilo are in talks about a ‎merger that would pave the way for the creation of a rival to Purplebricks Group Plc, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2K6DsZK

* BOVIS HOMES: Homebuilding firm Bovis Homes Group Plc is at the centre of a new row after an investigation found that some customers had allegedly been offered rewards in return for completing positive satisfaction surveys, Independent reported. ind.pn/2IBz5ZA

* OIL: Prices on Friday dipped away from multi-year highs reached the previous session on hopes that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop in Iranian exports when U.S. sanctions against Tehran are re-imposed.

* GOLD: Prices were steady in early trade on Friday, as the dollar held below its 2018 highs against a basket of currencies after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,700.97 points on Thursday, after a decision by the Bank of England to keep rates on hold pushed sterling lower, while shares in Royal Bank of Scotland surged after it settled a probe in the United States.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)