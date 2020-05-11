UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

(Adds futures, news items)

May 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 47 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8% ahead of cash market open.

* DIGNITY: Dignity said it would not provide financial outlook for 2020 and beyond, and reported an 11% fall in first-quarter operating profit as customers opted for lower-cost funeral services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

* EASYJET: Britain’s easyJet urged the government to keep any quarantine requirements on travellers arriving in the UK for only a short period, as airlines face a new threat to their survival.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings has alleged that Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd engaged in a series of “highly dishonest transactions” which included using the same oil cargo to obtain loans from at least two different lenders, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

* FURLOUGHS: Britain’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is set to be extended until the end of September, at a reduced rate of 60 percent, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis, The Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

* RETAILERS: British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the “imminent collapse of many businesses”.

* LOCKDOWN: The coronavirus lockdown will not end yet, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, urging people to “stay alert” to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures that have closed much of the economy for seven weeks.

* BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS : Volumes on BP Midstream Partners LP’s onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in the first quarter as demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold, officials with the company said on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices fell as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world’s top producers.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, holding above the key $1,700 per ounce support level, as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries raised expectations of more stimulus measures and lower interest rates.

* Britain’s stock markets ended a shortened week on a positive note on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports fed into hopes for a swift recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.

