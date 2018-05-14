UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

(Adds futures, company items)

May 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point down at 7723 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LONMIN: Lonmin, said on Monday it narrowed its first-half operating loss and lowered its spending target for the year as the platinum miner prepared for a merger with Sibanye-Stillwater.

* CENTRICA: British Gas owner Centrica on Monday reiterated its full-year outlook, but said it expects total customers under its standard variable tariff to fall about 21 percent by the end of the year.

* IWG: British serviced office provider IWG has attracted takeover approaches from three rival suitors, potentially plunging the $3.1 billion company into a bidding war.

* WPP: Former AOL chief executive Tim Armstrong is being considered to succeed Martin Sorrell as head of WPP Plc, FT reported. on.ft.com/2IueZk2

* RYANAIR: Laudamotion, the successor airline to the bankrupt Niki carrier in which Ryanair aims to take a majority stake, dropped six routes from Zurich from its summer schedule after failing to secure enough planes.

* TALKTALK: Virgin Media and TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc are working on a deal to share the cost of new ultrafast broadband networks and dial up the pressure on BT Group Plc, Telegraph reported .bit.ly/2KmBRPB

* OIL: Oil prices on Monday fell away from last week’s multi-year highs as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling activity pointed to increased output, while resistance emerged in Europe and Asia to U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday on the back of a subdued dollar as investors considered the prospects of fewer interest rate hikes in the United States this year.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 pct at 7724.55 on Friday, marking its seventh straight week of gains and the longest winning streak since June 2015, as investors began to warm to UK equities once again.

