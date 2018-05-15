UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

(Adds futures, company items)

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities, Britain’s largest listed property developer, posted a slight fall in full-year adjusted net asset value per share on Tuesday, hurt by the cost of refinancing bonds, and said it named Cressida Hogg as new chairwoman.

* DCC: British support services company DCC Plc reported a 11.1 percent rise in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, driven by strong growth across all its divisions.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao will step down in October after 10 years in charge of the world’s second largest mobile operator, and will be succeeded by finance director Nick Read, the company said on Tuesday.

* PREMIER FOODS: Britain’s Premier Foods on Tuesday reported a 3.6 percent rise in full-year sales helped by its international business and partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet posted a narrower half-year pretax loss and guided that it expected revenue per seat to be positive in the second half of the year.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday that total assets rose 3.1 percent in the year to end-April as inflows of fresh client money more than offset market losses.

* CYBG: Britain’s CYBG reported a loss of 76 million pounds ($102.96 million) for the first half of the year on Tuesday, as it booked a previously-announced 350 million pound charge for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance.

* CENTRICA: Management at Centrica Plc came under fire at the company's annual meeting on Monday as frustrated shareholders demanded answers about the collapse of the British Gas owner's share price, Times reported. bit.ly/2KYfAJc

* FIRSTGROUP: Transport giant FirstGroup Plc is facing a mounting activist campaign to put itself up for sale in the wake of a failed takeover bid from American private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2KYuVJI

* WILLIAM HILL: William Hill Plc Chairman Roger Devlin has told ministers in a letter that proposed reforms to Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) could leave it vulnerable to a takeover bid, Sky news reported. bit.ly/2IgjT4T

* OIL: Oil prices held firm on Tuesday as ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid signs of ongoing strong demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday on safe-haven buying, but upside potential for the metal was capped by a firm dollar and outlook for further interest rate hikes in the United States.

* The UK blue chip index closed nearly 0.2 percent lower at 7710.98 on Monday, weighed down by financials and by a rising pound.

