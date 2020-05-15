UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

(Adds company news items and futures)

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with futures up 0.96% ahead of cash markets open.

* CANARY WHARF: London’s Canary Wharf has drawn up detailed plans to bring bankers, accountants and lawyers back to the financial district as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* PETROFAC: Petrofac Ltd warned on Friday it was now assuming most new projects would be delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus-led supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions, and was taking steps to conserve cash and ride out the storm.

* ABBOTT: Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.

* WILLIAM HILL: William Hill on Friday posted a 57% plunge in total net revenue for the weeks since coronavirus lockdowns were imposed in Europe and North America, as sports betting volumes collapsed and it was forced to close its retail network of betting shops.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET: Moneysupermarket.com said on Friday Just Eat boss Peter Duffy would join the price comparison website as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mark Lewis who leaves the company in August.

* BT: BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multi-billion pound stake in its wholly-owned network subsidiary Openreach to infrastructure investors to help fund an ambitious expansion in fibre broadband, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* MANUFACTURERS: British manufacturers think it will take longer to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 than just a couple of weeks ago, according to an industry survey.

* CARNIVAL: Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Thursday it is cutting 820 positions out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees in Florida, as the future of the industry remains uncertain amid no-sail orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, extending day-earlier gains, as data showed demand for crude picking up in China after the easing of curbs to stem the coronavirus outbreak, boosting hopes that the global supply overhang may start to fade.

* GOLD: Gold rose to trade below a three-week high reached in the previous session, as cracks widened in Sino-U.S. relations and investors worried a recovery from coronavirus-induced economic slump would be slower than expected.

* UK stocks closed firmly in the red on Thursday as investors worried that a recovery from a coronavirus-led economic slump would be slower than expected even as several hard-hit countries started easing lockdowns.

