UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,358 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* FOXTONS: Real estate agent Foxtons Group Plc said on Monday sales volumes were at “record low levels” in the first quarter, hitting revenue, as ongoing Brexit uncertainty hurt consumer confidence.

* LOW & BONAR: Low & Bonar said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Philip de Klerk would leave the company in July, as it warned that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war had created significant uncertainty and hurt sales.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair posted its weakest annual profit in four years on Monday and said earnings could fall further next year as Europe’s largest low-cost carrier grapples with overcapacity, Brexit and delays in delivery of the Boeing 737 Max.

* BARCLAYS: Britain’s Co-op Bank approached Barclays Plc in November about Barclays acquiring it, but the talks did not proceed beyond the exploratory stage, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Profit at Marks and Spencer is expected to fall for the third year in a row this week, with underlying sales poised to slip as the British retailer works through a painful “transformation plan”.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct is considering launching a legal action against Debenhams over its restructuring plan, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2LQLtaZ

* LONMIN: South Africa’s Competition Appeal Court gave the green light on Friday to Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin that aims to create the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

* ESKOM: South Africa’s power utility Eskom said on Friday it had raised 5.2 billion rand ($361 million) through drawdowns against a portion of committed loans, 4 billion rand of which was received from China Development Bank (CDB), and the issuance of domestic bonds.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower at 7,348.6 points on Friday, as Just Eat slumped after Amazon backed rival food delivery firm Deliveroo in a funding round, but losses were limited as exporters were helped by a slide in sterling amid renewed Brexit jitters.

