UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22

(Adds futures, company news items)

May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* NEX GROUP: Financial technology company NEX Group, which is being bought by U.S. exchange operator CME Group CME.O, reported a 9 percent rise in full-year core trading profit, helped by market volatility and growth in emerging markets.

* OFGEM/NATIONAL GRID: Britain’s gas and electricity markets regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into National Grid Plc’s UK transmission business, looking at its obligations to produce and publish appropriate forecasts of demand.

* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP: London-listed specialist fund manager Intermediate Capital Group on Tuesday posted 29 percent rise in full-year pretax profit at its fund management business, buoyed by a strong rise in its assets under management.

* BLOOMSBURY: Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing Plc posted a 10 percent rise in profits and 13.3 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for special editions of the boy wizard’s adventures.

* GALLIFORD TRY: British construction company Galliford Try Plc is likely to face additional costs due to weather-driven delays in the construction of Aberdeen’s new ring road this year, the company said on Tuesday.

* PETS AT HOME: Profits fell at Britain’s biggest pet shop group Pets at Home Group Plc in the year ending March 29, the company said on Tuesday, citing a squeeze on its margins.

* HALFORDS: British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords warned on Tuesday that profit for the current year would be flat after reporting a 5 percent fall for 2017-18, saying it would step-up investment in the business.

* NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY: Nationwide Building Society, one of Britain’s three biggest mortgage providers, on Tuesday said its annual profit fell 7 percent amid intense competition in the market for home loans.

* CRANSWICK: British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said on Tuesday its full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 22.4 percent, on growth across all product categories and higher exports.

* TULLOW OIL: The production vessel at Tullow’s flagship Jubilee oilfield off Ghana’s west coast will shut down next week for 21 days while it undergoes repairs, the country’s power utilities said on Monday.

* BRITAIN RAILWAY: Britain’s Department for Transport (DfT) encouraged “ambitious” bidding on revenue projections for the failed East Coast main line contract, a rail expert told lawmakers on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns that Venezuela’s crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election and potential U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7,853.17 on Monday, as an easing in U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and a strengthening dollar gave more fuel to the internationally-exposed index.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)