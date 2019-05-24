UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

(Adds company news items, futures)

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,245 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.24% ahead of the cash market open.

* MOTHERCARE: Embattled UK retailer Mothercare Plc racked up another 67 million pounds in pre-tax losses in the year ending 2018 as it completed a programme of store closures that its leadership believes will put the company on a more solid financial footing.

* BT: Britain’s biggest telecoms group BT will be forced to give rivals greater access to its core network Openreach to encourage a faster roll-out of high-speed fibre cables, under plans set out by regulator Ofcom on Friday.

* TARSUS: European private equity firm Charterhouse said on Friday it had made a cash bid for Britain’s Tarsus valuing the listed media firm at about 561 million pounds ($711 million).

* IQE: Britain’s IQE Plc said on Friday the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese telecom company Huawei could lead to some delay in orders and the need for adjustment of supplier managed inventory levels, mainly in its wireless business unit.

* GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it will reintroduce incentive payments for sales representatives in some countries to retain talent after stopping them for years in the wake of scandals over illegal sales practices.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its shingles vaccine had been approved for use in China in adults aged 50 and above.

* THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has received a takeover approach for its Nordic operations from private equity group Triton, the tour operator said on Thursday, adding that it was considering the unsolicited offer but talks were at a preliminary stage.

* ICAG: British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan next week a decade after it suspended operations following a major hotel bombing, becoming the first Western airline to restart flights to the South Asian country.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV has signed a new four-year deal with the English Football Association (FA) that will make FA Cup matches entirely free-to-air to viewers from the 2021-22 season.

* The UK blue chip index lost 1.4% on Thursday as heightened concerns over the course of Brexit and mounting pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to step down weighed heavily on Britain’s mid-cap index and domestically-focused blue-chip stocks on Thursday.

