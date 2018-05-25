UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

(Adds company news items, adds futures)

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48 points at 7,765 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SSE: Britain’s SSE Plc said full-year earnings per share fell 3.6 percent, hurt by weakness in its networks business, but EPS so far this year was ahead of its expectations.

* GVC: British gambling company GVC Holdings Plc on Friday forecast higher cost synergies from its 4 billion pound ($5.34 billion) acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral, and posted a double-digit growth rate in online gaming revenue.

* CAPITA: Britain’s Capita Plc said on Friday it raised 681.4 million pounds ($911 million) through a rights issue aimed at paying down debt, plugging a pension deficit and boosting investment.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin has made a drastic cut to its full-year production guidance and raised its cost expectations because of lower grade ore at its Sukari mine in Egypt.

* SHELL: A British judge ruled on Thursday that Nigeria’s Bodo community, which has been involved in a protracted legal battle with Shell over the clean-up of two 2008 oil spills, should retain the option of litigation for another year.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES: India’s Tamil Nadu state said on Thursday that it was seeking a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after 13 people died in protests demanding the closure of the plant on environmental grounds.

* SHELL: An auction of oil by the Brazilian government from coveted offshore pre-salt fields has only attracted the interest of one bidder, Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

* VODAFONE: The Indian government has allowed the merged entity of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd to clear dues related to spectrum charges and licence fees, a departure from the telecom department's earlier stand that the merger will be approved subject to the payment of all dues, the Mint newspaper said. bit.ly/2IJuO7p

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7,716.74 on Thursday, as global markets took a hit when Trump announced he had called off the June 12 summit “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility” from Pyongyang.

