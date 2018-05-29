UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

(Adds company news item, futures) May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at 7,695 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. * STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Standard Life Aberdeen plans to return as much as 1.75 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) to its shareholders in the wake of the sale of its insurance business to Phoenix Group . * IWG: U.S. real estate investment company Prime Opportunities Investment Group said on Tuesday IWG Plc had rejected its offer approach for the British serviced office provider. * DIXON CARPHONES: British retailer Dixons Carphone said profit would fall by 21 percent in the current year, as its new chief executive warned that he needed to fix problems at the company and close shops at a time of a contracting UK electrical market. * SAFESTYLE: British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc , which issued a profit warning in April, said on Tuesday its non-executive Chairman Peter Richardson resigned with immediate effect, a month after assuming the role. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: India's Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources , the state chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week. * ITV PLC: British broadcaster ITV Plc is considering entering into a joint venture valued at 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) with BBC to acquire half of broadcaster UKTV, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday. * PRET A MANGER: Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings is set to buy British sandwich chain Pret A Manger ( IPO-PRET.L topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)